A meeting Wednesday between Summit County and Norton officials on the collapsed Kungle Road bridge ended without a resolution to the problem.

But officials said in a news release that progress had been made and officials from Norton and New Franklin will meet to devise a plan.

After heavy rains over the weekend, the bridge collapsed. County councilwoman Bethany McKenney posted video and photos to her Facebook account on Tuesday showing the bridge’s destruction.

Wednesday's meeting came together after a dispute between Norton and the Summit County Engineer's Office over who was responsible for repairing the collapsed structure. McKenney had said on Tuesday she hoped the city and county could come to a meeting of minds.

In the joint news release from Norton and the county, the city thanked county Engineer Alan Brubaker’s office for its help.

“The city would like to thank Mr. Brubaker for his prompt response to the city’s request for assistance,” the news release reads. It goes on to tout cooperation between the city and county in removing debris from the collapsed bridge.

The county and Norton agreed to work together with New Franklin to “determine the roadway and bridge needs on Kungle Road for the residents of Norton and New Franklin.’

Heidi Swindell, spokeswoman for the Engineer’s Office, said in a phone interview that the meeting between New Franklin and Norton will determine if the county becomes involved. She described Wednesday’s meeting at county offices in Akron as productive.

“It was a very good meeting,” Swindell said. “We do not know what exactly is going to happen there, yet.”

Norton officials indicated at the meeting a desire to communicate with residents near Kungle Road about their needs before moving forward, she said.

“If they decide they want a bridge there, the conversation with the county would begin again,” Swindell said.

