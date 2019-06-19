U2 guitarist can't build

mansions above Malibu

A plan by U2 guitarist The Edge to build a cluster of mansions on a ridgeline above Malibu appears to be dead after California's highest court declined to consider his last-ditch appeal.

The musician, whose real name is David Evans, staged a 14-year legal fight to build five large, eco-friendly homes dubbed Leaves in the Wind in an undeveloped section of the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles.

The state Supreme Court decided last week not to review a lower court ruling, which denied approval to build on the land after the Sierra Club sued to block construction.

The lower court said the California Coastal Commission improperly granted Evans' 2015 permit.

The compound's green pitch didn't get very far with neighboring residents and environmental groups, which raised concerns about biological and visual effects in such sensitive habitat.

Ralph Lauren receives

honorary knighthood

Ralph Lauren has collected an accolade from Prince Charles and it's a doozy: Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for Services to Fashion.

The designer was presented with the insignia, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II, in a private ceremony Wednesday at Buckingham Palace in London.

A company statement says Lauren is the first American designer to be recognized with an honorary knighthood. Ralph Lauren Corp. has donated to a breast cancer research center in London and plans to financially support a second center as well.

Lauren said via email he's always been inspired by the history, traditions and culture of the U.K. and considers the knighthood a "very special moment" as he celebrates 50 years in fashion.