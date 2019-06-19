My tour of Northeast Ohio Reubens continues with a pit stop recently at Gasoline Alley on North Cleveland-Massillon Road. The fun pub in Bath with lots of nostalgic photos and stuff covering every square inch of the place just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

This was my first visit and it certainly will not be my last. The tables are tightly packed, making for a cozy environment. It was so tight, I wondered if my Big Daddy Reuben would even fit on the table. I chose the Bully for $11.99 (the smaller Sissy is $8.99). It comes with a generous pile of corned beef topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread with yummy Thousand Island dressing on the side. It also comes with a generous pile of fresh-cut fries and dill pickle slices.

The sandwich was great but the real treat was the three sweet pickle chunks that also came with the combo. This unexpected surprise sealed the deal for me.

The place: Gasoline Alley, 870 North Cleveland-Massillon Road, Bath

Why you should go: Great pub grub in a cool retro space.

More info: www.gasolinealleyinbath.com

— Craig Webb