Burning event

There will be a Cuyahoga River Homecoming starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The free event at the Cascade Valley Metro Park Chuckery Area marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire. The event will showcase the progress made in cleaning up the river over the years. There will be special activities for kids. For more info and parking tips: www.akronwaterwaysrenewed.com/community/blue-heron-homecoming.aspx

Stargazing

The Akron Public Library is hosting an Astronomy Day on Saturday. The free event starts at 10 a.m. and includes the inflatable planetarium from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History along with other activities. The library is at 60 S. High St. in Akron.

Party animals

The Akron Zoo will host the 10th anniversary of its Brew at the Zoo events from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Guests can sample offerings from 16 different breweries and wineries and purchase food from food trucks. Tickets are $33, and $22 for designated drivers. Guests must be 21 or older. For more, visit akronzoo.org.

Sale planned

Vintage Market Days featuring art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home decor, outdoor furnishings, food and plants will visit the Summit County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. The Summit County Fairgrounds is at 800 North Ave. in Tallmadge. Admission is $5.

Park discovery

The salamanders of the Summit Metro Parks will take center stage at a free program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Guests can see many of the 12 species found in the parks. The event is at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron.

German heritage

The annual Old European Days at the German Family Society grounds, at 3871 Ranfield Road, east of Interstate 76, is Saturday and Sunday. Entrance to the Donau Park grounds is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. For more information, go to germanfamilysociety.com.

Summer solstice

The 17th annual Summer Solstice Festival at Sarah’s Vineyard, 1204 Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls, is Friday to Sunday. Featured will be Sarah’s Vineyard wines, food vendors, live bands and artisans. The $15 daily admission includes a wine glass and tasting tickets. For more information, go to sarahsvineyardwinery.com