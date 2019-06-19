AKRON

Documentary captures role

of local builder in civil rights

Free tickets are available at www.ananswerfromakron.com for the world premiere of “An Answer from Akron," a documentary by Rubicon Productions.

The film chronicles the work of nonprofit builder Alpha Phi Alpha Homes Inc. in providing affordable housing as one of Akron's model contributions to civil rights in America.

The film debuts Friday at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the documentary airing at 7:30 p.m.

Alpha Homes, founded in 1966, has been a local leader in erecting low-income housing. The film focuses on the organization's collaborative effort to secure funding nearly 50 years ago to build Henry A. Callis Tower, a high-rise for seniors named after an African American physician and one of seven who founded Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at Cornell University.

Akron Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Sam DeShazior, also quoted in the documentary alongside Mayor Dan Horrigan, Council President Margo Sommerville and County Executive Ilene Shapiro, explains in the teaser clip that the federal government's success in the 1972 tower project hinged on finding people "who had just as much pride in the community as they wanted to create."

"When they connected with Alpha Phi Alpha, you gotta remember," DeShazior says, "They [found] people connected to the community."

Kiwanis talk to remember

'Golden Age of Television'

Pop culture historian Bill Brauning will discuss "The Golden Age of Television: The Great Variety Shows" at the Tuesday meeting of the Kiwanis Club of West Akron at the Stonebridge Grill Room at Ohio Living Rockynol, 1150 W. Market St.

Guests are asked to arrive by 6 p.m. A $10 buffet dinner will be available.

For more details, contact Mike Marks at tripm@yahoo.com or 330-475-9413.

CLEVELAND

Names of black Civil War

vets added to monument

The names of more than 100 black veterans of the U.S. Civil War have been added to a monument in Cleveland.

The name of each new honoree was read aloud Wednesday as it was added to the Cuyahoga County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument on Public Square.

The list includes 107 veterans of the United States Colored Troops who were from, or enlisted in, Cuyahoga County. Those were U.S. Army regiments made up primarily of black soldiers and a few members of other minority groups. All but a handful of the Cleveland group were black.

Organizers say the effort took 20 years of research and verification by historians. They picked June 19 because it marks Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating emancipation.

The new honorees joined 9,000 veterans already enshrined on the monument.

COLUMBUS

Ex-officer shown kicking

suspect gets year in prison

A former Ohio police officer has been sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation after a cellphone video showed him kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Ohio's southern district says former Franklin Township officer Robert Wells was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to violating the suspect's rights and obstructing the investigation.

Wells was a part-time officer in the suburban Columbus township when authorities said a cellphone video from a May 1, 2018, vehicle pursuit showed him kicking the 18-year-old male suspect while the handcuffed teen was lying on the ground.

COSHOCTON

Officials identify victims

from deadly house fire

Officials have identified the victims of one of two Ohio fires that killed a total of four children and two adults.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office said the victims of a Tuesday house fire were 72-year-old Dennis Erckert, 49-year-old Kelly Waters and 6-year-old Jeremiah Rutter.

That blaze was near the Perry County village of Thornville, about 35 miles east of Columbus. Officials believe it started in the kitchen.

Authorities haven't released the names of three children who died in Tuesday's barn fire in Coshocton County, about 70 miles northeast of Columbus. Officials said they were between ages 12 and 15 and were having a sleepover in the barn. The cause hasn't been determined.

A survivor of the barn fire remains hospitalized, with no word on that child's condition.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com; Associated Press