Friday, June 21
5 p.m. — Open ceremonies
5 p.m. — Crowning of the Queen and her court
5 p.m. — Tents and concessions open
6 p.m. — Corn Hole tournament starts
6 p.m. — Mike Hoskins to play
8 p.m. — Chestnut Hill Bluegrass Band plays
Saturday, June 22
7:15 a.m. — Cy Young Run registration begins at Cy Young Park Pavilion
8 a.m. — Cy Young Run begins
8 a.m. — Cy Young grave site visit with guest of honor Randy Jones to follow at Peoli Cemetery.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon doors open at Labors Local Hall 134, 150 River St. Lunch is at 12:30 p.m. Auction to be held during luncheon. Reservations required, 740-498-4545. Queens invited to luncheon with queen’s reception at Lutheran church following.
12 p.m. — Tents and concessions open.
12 to 2 p.m. — ArtsNCT talent show
4:30 p.m. — Parade line-up begins at Newcomerstown High School
6 p.m. — Parade begins
6:45 p.m. — Royalty and visiting royalty introductions
7 p.m. — Parade Grand Marshal autograph signing at the Olde Main Street Museum on Canal Street
7 p.m. — New Towne Cloggers to perform
8 to 11 p.m. — Adam Calvert Band to perform.
Sunday, June 23
8 a.m. — Old Timers Vintage Baseball Tournament begins at Cy Young Park
12 p.m. — Concessions open downtown
1 p.m. — Registration for car show on Main Street begins
3 p.m. — Pet show on the Canal Street Stage
3 p.m. — Registration for car show ends
5 p.m. — Pass out car show awards, closing of the festival
Schedule is subject to change!