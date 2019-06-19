For more than 150 years, the farm that is now the Wooly Pig Farm Brewery belonged to a family with the name Norman, who first herded sheep, then ran a dairy, and later raised crops on the land overlooking the Tuscarawas River. The original farmhouse and several slate-roofed outbuildings still stand on the property, and its red barn sits atop a stone foundation inscribed with the date 1899.



"The Normans were the first private landholders of this property," Kevin Ely said. "The Normans ran this farm until the last Norman, Ronnie, passed away in 2013. When Ronnie was about 14 years old when his father passed away, and Ronnie took over the farm. People stop by the brewery regularly who were taught to hay by Ronnie during summers on the farm. He was famous for challenging young men to a rope climbing contest to the peak of the roof in the big bank barn. He always won. Ronnie was a prankster and a consummate farmer, and was loved by the community. The Malenkes always stopped by to sing Christmas carols to the Normans in the old red barn. When Ronnie died, we expressed interest in the farm and won a closed auction."



Summer hours have started at the Wooly Pig Farm Brewery, open Wednesday and Thursday 1-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 1-10 p.m.; and Sundays 1-7 p.m.



Contact Wooly Pig Farm Brewery at www.woolypigfarmbrewery.com or call them at 740-693-5050.