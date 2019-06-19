Summit County is considering changing how agricultural properties are charged for their surface water.

Agricultural properties are currently assessed the same as commercial and industrial ones under the Summit County Engineer's Office’s Surface Water Management District, which the Summit County Council adopted in 2017 to alleviate runoff and flooding issues. The change the county council is considering would treat the agricultural properties the same as residential ones.

Residential customers are charged $4 a month, but they’re billed annually, paying $48 a year. But agricultural, commercial and industrial customers are charged $4 a month per 3,000 square feet of impervious area, which are solid structures, like rooftops, driveways and patios, that can’t absorb water.

That can be a huge cost for farms that can be hundreds of acres in size. Much of their land isn't impervious and isn't contributing to runoff but is actually absorbing the water, according to the Summit County Farm Bureau. But they're still being charged three to four times as much as residential customers.

Trina Carter, from a nearly 700-acre Tallmadge farm, said farmers “have really been suffering with this stormwater problem,” with farms absorbing a lot of surface water “to our detriment.”

“We're actually losing parts of our fields that we can't farm, we can't get on to plant crops, we can't even use because of all the stormwater that's just sitting there, running off from other areas that we're absorbing,” she said.

The Farm Bureau also takes issue with agricultural and commercial properties being treated the same under the surface water program, a voluntary program that only Bath has signed up for so far.

Matt Hartong, who helps operate Summit County’s last dairy farm in Green, said based on a Farm Bureau analysis, residential properties contain about 20 to 30 percent impervious surfaces, while industrial and commercial properties, like warehouses, strip malls, office parks and restaurants, contain about 70 to 80 percent impervious surface areas. Agricultural properties contain 1 to 2 percent impervious areas, he said.

“Those soils act as large stormwater and surface water reservoirs or sponges that actually retain and retard the flow of these potentially impactful waters,” Hartong said.

Under the change the county council is considering, agricultural properties would be treated the same as residential properties when it comes to surface water and assigned one ERU, or equivalent residential unit, which is 3,000 square feet. Agricultural parcels with no impervious surfaces, only farmland, would be treated as undeveloped property and would not be charged a fee.

“While there are in fact oftentimes more than 3,000 square feet of impervious surface on many of these farms, it is indisputable that these farms by nature of size and what they do are keeping several acres of property from being developed into other residential houses, into other commercial structures that would contribute more to the stormwater issue, in our opinion,” said Jason Dodson, chief of staff to the Summit County executive.

The ordinance received its first reading at the county council’s meeting Monday. The council is expected to discuss it during a committee meeting next Monday, but the council then goes on recess for all of July, so a vote is still weeks away.

The discussion comes as the council considers the creation of a countywide group to address stormwater issues.

At-large council member Clair Dickinson said treating agricultural properties the same as commercial ones “was an oversight at the time this legislation was originally adopted.”

“I want to thank you all for bringing this oversight to our attention so we can fix it,” said Dickinson, drawing a round of applause from the nearly 50 people who attended Monday’s meeting because of the issue.

Ed Kuchar of Bath’s Crystal Farms said surface water problems weren’t as severe 20 or 30 years ago.

“What's changed in the last 30 years? It's not farms. There's fewer farms,” he said. “What changed is development, residential development, commercial development, retail development.”

Kuchar said he and other farmers took on the issue with farms being charged the same as commercial properties because “they’re not contributing to the problem” and are trying “to slow the problem.”

"Farmers, farmland owners, we're not looking for a break. We're not looking for preferential treatment,” he said. “We're just looking to not be charged for something that we're not contributing to.”

