Barberton resident Shannon Callahan died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Callahan, 41, was found bleeding heavily Wednesday morning after being shot in a driveway in the 300 block of George Street on the city's south side.

Shannon Ingol, 22, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond. It's unclear whether Ingol is Callahan's son or stepson.

It's also unclear what prompted the shooting. Police didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Akron attorney Jeff Laybourne, who was appointed Wednesday to represent Ingol, said he was unaware of the circumstances of the shooting or Ingol's specific relationship with Callahan.

Laybourne said it doesn't appear that Ingol has a prior criminal record.

"He's holding up as best as can be expected given the serious charge that he is now facing," he said.

Ingol is expected to appear via video at 1 p.m. Friday for a hearing in Barberton Municipal Court.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.