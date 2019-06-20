ENERGY

Oil prices' wild ride

swings stocks as well

Energy stocks have gone along with oil prices on a wild ride this quarter.

Oil prices steadily rose through April and then sank as the trade war between the United States and China escalated and threatened global economic growth. More recently, rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran have pushed prices higher.

After hitting a high for the year of $66.30 a barrel in late April, oil dropped about 22% through early June as global demand weakened and investors grew increasingly worried about economic growth.

With the swings, energy stocks within the S&P 500 have fallen 4.6% so far this current quarter as of Thursday. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, is down 4.5% and West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, is down 5.8%.

STOCK MARKET

Messaging app Slack

makes trading debut

Slack's newly public shares aren't slacking off.

The work messaging service grew 49% in value after its stock started trading Thursday under the ticker "WORK."

Slack's debut is the latest in several highly anticipated initial public offerings of stock for tech companies. Its shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $38.50 and rose slightly to close at $38.62.

LENDING

Not much movement

in U.S. mortgage rates

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.

Before leveling off, rates marked six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels during this spring's homebuying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.84% from 3.82% last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.57%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.25% from 3.26%.

RETAIL

Walmart will pay fine

for overseas dealings

Walmart agreed Thursday to pay $282 million to settle civil and criminal allegations of overseas corruption, including payment through a Brazilian subsidiary of more than $500,000 to an intermediary known as a "sorceress" for her uncanny ability to make permit problems disappear.

The settlements include civil charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as a guilty plea by Walmart's Brazilian subsidiary to a criminal charge filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.