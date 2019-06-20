COLUMBUS — A bill that would allow Ohioans to carry concealed guns without a permit or training was delayed Wednesday amid a cloud of confusion at the Statehouse.

But now, that bill is set to move forward through a different House panel.

After a dispute over an amendment to House Bill 178, House Speaker Larry Householder said the bill was being taken from the House Federalism Committee and assigned to the House Criminal Justice Committee for further review before an eventual House floor vote.

The proposal, sponsored by Republican Reps. Ron Hood of Ashville and Tom Brinkman of Cincinnati, would allow those 21 or older to carry a concealed deadly weapon without a permit or training, provided that they are not prohibited from doing so by federal law due to a felony conviction or other factors.

The amendment in question was offered by Springfield Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler. Because concealed carry permits would no longer be required under the bill, those who purchase guns would not be required to go through the eight-hour training mandated under current law.

Koehler aimed to address that change. His proposal would require that federally licensed firearms dealers provide a one-page brochure that outlines Ohio's current concealed carry laws to anyone purchasing a firearm. This brochure is a condensed version of a pamphlet already published by the attorney general.

The group Ohio Gun Owners took issue with Koehler's amendment, saying it would inform voters of existing state law that says Ohioans have a duty to retreat from or avoid danger if possibly when confronted by someone. The group's executive director, Chris Dorr, said the amendment did not make sense as long as Ohio has "duty to retreat."

"Until we have a Stand Your Ground law, we shouldn’t even be considering anything like Kyle Koehler is proposing," he said.

The group was cited as the impetus behind Householder's halting of the process. He posted on his Facebook page Wednesday evening that he had received many emails from Ohio Gun Owners urging him not to allow a vote on the amended measure because the brochure mandate “can get gun owners killed.”

“I take statements like that very seriously,” the speaker posted. “I have instructed my staff to draft an amendment to remove that amendment from the bill and have instructed the bill’s sponsors to go out and get the votes to clean this bill up.”

Koehler took issue with the claim that the information in the proposed brochure would get people killed.

"This is not the way to get good legislation done," he said. "To attack people with false information is not the way you get things done. I'm worried that if somebody doesn't know the law, they're going to lose their livelihood, their family, their freedom because they're going to be in jail because they pulled out a gun and shot somebody when they had no right to according to the Ohio Supreme Court."

The bill was set to be voted out of the House Federalism Committee on Wednesday afternoon. However, Chairman John Becker, R-Union Township, said at Wednesday’s hearing that the vote would be delayed a week. He announced this at the directive of “higher powers than me," presumably Householder.

Hours before that pronouncement, however, Dorr told his supporters to mobilize in a Facebook live video with the caption, "RED ALERT: Householder orders HB178 delay! Burn down his phone line and tell him to move the bill."

But now, while the group is still opposed to Koehler's amendment, Dorr said he is optimistic that "good amendments" can be attached to the bill in the criminal justice committee and on the House floor.

Koehler is hopeful that getting the criminal justice committee's eyes on it, particularly because of the presence of several lawyers on the committee who can address some of Householder's concerns.

"I think it’s something we need to do to point a new gun owner in the direction of training and in the direction of the law," Koehler said.