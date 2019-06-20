The National Weather Service warns flash flooding is possible in northern Medina and Summit counties.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga County, northern Medina County, northern Summit County and Lorain County.

The weather service says storms in the area have already dropped as much as an inch of rain and more is expected through the afternoon.

"This in combination with recent rains will lead to rapid runoff," the weather service warns. "Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly."

Communities that could be impacted by the flooding include Akron, Medina, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent and Hudson.