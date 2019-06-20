A Summit County judge has ordered competency evaluations of an Akron man accused of starting fires that claimed nine lives.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce ordered the exams of Stanley Ford after hearing testimony Thursday from a psychologist hired by defense attorneys who are trying to get the death penalty removed from his case.

“This evaluation will help determine if you are able to actively assist in your defense,” Croce told Ford.

Croce ordered that a psychologist who already has been assisting the defense do an evaluation and that a separate one be conducted by the Psycho-Diagnostic Clinic.

Unless the evaluations find Ford to be mentally incompetent, Croce said Ford’s trial will begin as planned with jury selection on Aug. 6.

If Ford is deemed incompetent, he could be ordered to be confined to a mental hospital until his competency is restored.

Prosecutors say Ford, 59, set three fires in his Fultz Street neighborhood, with two people killed in a 2016 fire and seven others – including five children – perishing in another in 2017. The third was a car fire with no injuries.

In each case, investigators say Ford had a beef with his neighbors.

Ford was indicted in July 2017 on 29 charges, including 22 counts of aggravated murder. He is facing the death penalty and is being held at the Summit County Jail without bond.

Ford’s trial was scheduled to begin in January but was delayed after an evaluation showed he has brain damage.

Joe Gorman and Scott Rilley, his attorneys, say an MRI on Dec. 17 showed he has major vascular neurocognitive dementia, resulting in cognitive impairment and has “irreversible brain damage that will progressively worsen with time.”

The attorneys argue the death penalty should be removed from his case because of his mental issues. They say the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited the execution of people who are intellectually disabled.

