RAVENNA — The man who crashed his car into a Kent police cruiser in November, injuring an officer, was sentenced to community control and ordered to complete a driver’s intervention program.

Jaymz J. Mahan, 24, who was listed as homeless on court records, pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court to failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. His driver’s license was also suspended for three years.

On Nov. 26, 2018, Mahan ran a red light on Water Street, according to Kent police. Officers then pursued him around South DePeyster and Water streets. He was southbound on South DePeyster Street near Summit Street at about midnight when he went left of center and struck a police car driven by officer Nicole Watkins.

Watkins’s knee was injured in the crash, but she was able to get out of her car. Mahan refused to get out of his car and officers had to take him out, according to police. Officer Lee Allen cut his hand while trying to get Mahan out of the car, police said.

Mahan was briefly taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, but released into Kent police custody shortly after.

An attorney for Mahan could not immediately be reached for comment.

