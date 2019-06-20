CANTON — A man on methamphetamine climbed through a living room window into a northeast Canton home at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, waking a 10-year-old girl sleeping on the couch, according to police.



Investigators said the child screamed and ran toward her mother's bedroom.



The suspect, Christapher L. Strickland, 30, chased her through her home on 13th Street NE, said Capt. Dave Davis, who heads investigations at the Canton Police Department.



Strickland grabbed the child and dragged her into the basement, where he hid, holding onto her the entire time, according to Stark County Jail records.



Police arrived to find the child's mother, who told them that the neighbor had the intruder trapped in the basement. They saw the neighbor holding a loaded gun aimed at the basement door.



Davis said the man kept Strickland from leaving until police could arrive.



Police yelled for Strickland to show himself, and then arrested him. He reportedly admitted to the officers that he had ingested methamphetamine.



The child was released to her mother, but police notified the county's Child Protective Services because she had been left home alone, Davis said.



Strickland, from Akron and listed in jail records as homeless, was booked into the Stark County Jail on felony charges of burglary and abduction.



Summit County court records show that Strickland was convicted May 20 of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was sentenced to two years of probation.



He remained in jail Thursday, held in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.



