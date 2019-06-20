AKRON

Police seek two men

after robbery attempt

A 38-year-old woman says she was punched in the head during an attempted robbery around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Berwin Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

The woman told police that she was walking with her small child when two men approached her from behind and one of them demanded her cellphone. The woman refused and one of the men punched her in the side of the head, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The men ran away without taking anything. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects were described as black men. One is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds and wore a white tank top and shorts. His first name is Evajah. The other suspect is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds. He wore blue shorts and has a first name of Shawn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

Racial harmony series

will continue June 30

The Northeast Ohio Racial Justice Committee of the Dominican Sisters of Peace and Associates will continue its ongoing “Building Racial Harmony" series with an Ecumenical Prayer Service at 3 p.m. June 30 at Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel at Our Lady of the Elms, 1230 W. Market St., Akron.

"Until We’re All One” will be the theme of the service which will celebrate unity and community in prayer and song. The Rev. Samuel L. Hampton II, senior pastor at First Apostolic Faith Church in Akron, will be the guest preacher.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Humane Society closes

dog adoptions for illness

The Humane Society of Summit County, located at 7996 Darrow Road in Twinsburg, has temporarily closed the dog adoption area due to an increase in cases of upper respiratory illness in dogs at the shelter.

The cat adoption area will remain open and notice will be made when the dog area reopens to the public, the organization wrote in a notice on its website.

Officials did not immediately return a message seeking more information.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but please know that we are putting the needs of our dogs first and taking every precaution to safeguard them,” the announcement stated. “We appreciate your understanding."

RAVENNA

Man's license suspended

after crash into cruiser

A man who crashed his car into a Kent police cruiser in November, injuring an officer, was sentenced to community control and ordered to complete a driver’s intervention program.

Jaymz J. Mahan, 24, who was listed as homeless on court records, pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court to failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. His driver’s license was also suspended for three years.

On Nov. 26, Mahan drove through a red light on Water Street, according to Kent police. Officers then pursued him around South Depeyster and Water streets. He was southbound on Depeyster near Summit Street about midnight when he went left of center and struck a police car driven by officer Nicole Watkins.

Watkins’ knee was injured in the crash, but she was able to get out of her car. Mahan refused to get out of his vehicle and officers had to take him out, according to police. Officer Lee Allen cut his hand while trying to get Mahan out of the car, police said.

An attorney for Mahan could not immediately be reached for comment.