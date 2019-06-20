In an episode of the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld,” a frustrated and single Elaine Benes (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says she will never understand people, to which her comic friend Jerry replies “they’re the worst.”

I’m reminded of that every single time I check Twitter, which describes itself as an online news and social networking service on which users post and interact with each other. It’s more like post and attack each other.

I’d even go so far as to say it’s not a social network service as much as it is a social network sewer, where people sink to new lows in their visceral hatred of anyone with whom they disagree. I understand that we all don’t agree on everything, nor should we, but does that mean we have to get so mean and personal? Are people’s noses, hair, hands or the way they chew fair game just because they have a different opinion?

I know families who aren’t speaking to each other because of a post on Facebook, which seems a far more civil platform than Twitter, though a peek at a post on a recent national news story and the subsequent comments leave me in doubt.

However, because I am one to look for the silver lining in all things, I wonder if hurling their vitriol from the safety of their own home or maybe a WiFi connection from a cozy corner at Starbucks has cut down on road rage.

Either I’m driving less or people just aren’t as aggressive these days. With the exception of the woman the other day.

Honestly, I didn’t see her when I pulled out. A good three car lengths in front of her, she made sure I did. She stepped on the gas, honked her horn, flashed her headlights and then tailgated me for a good couple of miles.

What I would have told her over a cup of coffee at Starbucks is that If she’d had her headlights on in the first place, I would have seen her. But I didn’t because she was driving a gray car on a gray rainy day on a gray road surrounded by gray buildings.

That’s one of the reasons I traded in my gray SUV. Not only did my car blend into the scenery, but it also blended in to every other gray SUV in a parking lot. Let me tell you, there are a lot of gray SUVs and I know this because I have accidentally gotten in many of them.

Walking out of department stores, I have opened my car door only to discover, for example, a large coffee from Dunkin Donuts in the console between the seats. The problem is that I had not been to Dunkin Donuts. It was not my car. Nor was it my car when I would get in to find a unicorn air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror or my beige interior was suddenly black.

Thank goodness the real owners never saw me doing this. Who knows what mean things they might have tweeted or posted on Facebook. And with all these camera phones, can you imagine the accompanying pictures?

I wish, though, someone had thought to take a picture of my daughter when she got the surprise of her life two weeks ago.

She is a server who gets chewed out because someone’s egg isn’t cooked to perfection or the toast isn’t buttered all the way to the crust. She always smiles and tries to make it right. If I were the one doing the serving, I’d say something like “What do you expect for $1.99?” before dumping the plate on their head, then walking out and making sure I got into the right car.

I’ve always heard and put into practice that you should tip breakfast servers more because, traditionally, breakfast is the cheapest meal you can eat out. I was never good at math but I do know that 20 percent of 1.99 is 40 cents. Sometimes they leave her 50 cents. Sometimes they leave her nothing.

Thank goodness she has a table of regulars who take care of her. And this is where the silver lining comes in.

It’s a group of smart and robust retirees who are always kind, thoughtful and big tippers. Recently she learned that their kindness extends far beyond the breakfast counter.

I was out of town when I noticed that I’d missed three phone calls from her, followed by a text that read S.O.S.

I immediately called her. With her 20-month-old crying in the background, she explained that she was at the mall and her car wouldn’t start.

My first question was “Are you in the right car?” since she drives a gray SUV, and we all know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

I annoyed her further when I told her that I was out of the area and having dinner with friends. “There is nothing I can do. Call your brother. He has a AAA card.”

She and the baby got a ride home, leaving the car in the Summit Mall parking lot. It was still there the next day when she had to go to work. As usual, her group of regulars asked her how she was doing. She fought back the tears as she told them the saga of her now lifeless car abandoned at Summit Mall.

The regulars asked for her keys so they could take a look at it.

Well they did more than just look at it. When they discovered the culprit was a dead battery, they bought her a new one. They even filled her tires up with air.

They might have done more but as she told me the story, she was crying and I was crying and all our blubbering made each word hard to understand.

But there is no misunderstanding this. The world may well be full of jerks whose only purpose in life seems to be belittling others or people complaining because they need something to complain about. Those people are like salt in a wound.

But our world is also peppered with people who are good and kind and gracious and thoughtful and who go out of their way to serve a very grateful young woman who serves them breakfast.

When she tried to pay them back, they refused.

“We are like your work dads,” they said. “That’s just what men do.”

Real men. Real people. Real kindness.

This world really needs more of that.

Robin Swoboda can be reached at robinswoboda@outlook.com.