Barberton resident Shannon Callahan died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

Callahan, 41, was found bleeding heavily Wednesday morning after being shot in a driveway in the 300 block of George Street on the city's south side. He later died.

Shannon Ingol, 22, who is Callahan's stepson, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

"The investigation is still going on," police spokesman Marty Eberhart said Thursday afternoon. "We don't have a motive right now for it. We're still trying to figure out what led up to this."

Akron attorney Jeff Laybourne, who was appointed Wednesday to represent Ingol, said he was unaware of the circumstances of the shooting.

Laybourne said it doesn't appear that Ingol has a prior criminal record.

"He's holding up as best as can be expected given the serious charge that he is now facing," he said.

Ingol is expected to appear via video at 1 p.m. Friday for a hearing in Barberton Municipal Court.

