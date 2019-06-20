The National Weather Service is calling for more showers and a possibly thunderstorms Thursday in the Akron-Canton area, with some of the storms potentially bringing heavy rainfall.

That's not good news for a region that has been soaked with rain over the last week. The excessive rainfall has flooded basements and collapsed roads in many communities.

The chance of rain during the day Thursday is 90%. There's also a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night.

Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties are among the counties under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Akron-Canton region has gotten 7.39 inches of rain so far this month. The record rainfall in the area for June is 11.12 inches in 1924.

Akron and Canton are expected to get a little respite from the rain on Friday, with the National Weather Service calling for a mostly sunny and dry day with a high of 75 degrees.

But then the rain will return over the weekend, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms predicted for Saturday night, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It doesn’t look like we’re going to break this wet pattern anytime soon, unfortunately," said Patrick Saunders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

