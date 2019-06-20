A 38-year-old woman says she was punched in the head during an attempted robbery around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Berwin Street in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

The woman told police that she was walking with her small child when two men approached her from behind and one of them demanded her cell phone. The victim refused and the man punched her in the side of the head, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The suspects ran away without taking anything. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects were described as black men. One is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds and was wearing a white tank top and shorts. His first name is Evajah. The other suspect is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds. He was wearing blue shorts and has a first name of Shawn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.