You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: "The Red Line" was so good. Why was it canceled?

A: CBS apparently lost faith in the much-praised series even before it went on the air as was indicated in the various descriptions of the show. It was initially announced simply as a drama when CBS unveiled its programming plans a year ago, suggesting it had a chance at a long run. But by the time CBS set an air date for the program, it called "The Red Line" "an event series," which is another way of saying a limited run was planned. That was underscored when CBS called it a "limited series" in April. The scheduling — two episodes a week for four weeks — also suggested the network wanted the show done quickly. The low ratings that followed seemed to validate that thinking, and the final episode wrapped enough plot to work as a series-ender. That was too bad, since the series proved worthy of more attention and time.

Q: When I search for information about the second season of "Instinct," I get the answer the show is supposed to premiere on June 16. That didn't happen. Do you know anything different?

A: Here's another case of changing minds at CBS. The Alan Cumming mystery was at first set to return June 16. Then CBS decided to give "The Good Fight" — the "Good Wife" sequel streaming on CBS All Access — some broadcast exposure. That delayed the season premiere of "Instinct" until June 30. "The Good Fight," by the way, is also worth a look. The network is airing the first season on Sunday nights (two episodes on June 16 and 23, then one episode per Sunday) and you can find the three seasons to date on CBS All Access.

I've been getting several Bing Crosby questions lately, and here's another one.

Q: I have long been interested in whether or not two of Bing Crosby's four sons are still alive. I know two have passed, and Gary is one of those.

A: Let's first clarify Bing's seven children, six sons and a daughter. He had four sons — Gary (born in 1933), twins Phillip and Dennis (1934) and Lindsay (1938) — with his first wife, Dixie. Lindsay died in 1989, Dennis in 1991, Gary in 1995 and Phillip in 2004. With his second wife, Kathryn, Bing had his other sons, Harry Jr. (born 1958) and Nathaniel (1961) as well as daughter Mary (1959). All are still with us.

Q: Is "Greenleaf" on OWN returning?

A: Yes. The drama about a family and its megachurch has been picked up for a fourth season on Oprah Winfrey's network. Look for new episodes in August.

Q: I just started watching Season 1 of "The Crown." Was Queen Elizabeth's husband really that rude and knew nothing on how to act? Was he really like that or is someone taking license with his character?

A: If you were displeased with him in the first season, wait until you see the second. A Washington Post fact-check in 2017 noted that the series is "factually inspired but dramatized for maximum Netflix pleasure." At the same time, it summed up "verbal gaffes and occasional temper" by Philip, his wish that he could have stayed in the Navy, "real tension in the marriage" and unconfirmed rumors of infidelity.

Q: Will they ever show "The Jazz Singer" with Neil Diamond?

A: These days a search for movies and TV shows can spread wide — to broadcast stations, cable/satellite services, digital downloads and streaming, or DVD/Blu-ray/4K discs, and still some movies cannot be found. That may be because there's a lack of demand for a title, it doesn't fit with a programmer's plan, there's a rights problem, a financial deal could not be made, or a company is simply holding onto a title for its own use later. In the case of "The Jazz Singer," it was released on DVD, and it's on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes, so it can be found some places.

By the way, the 1980 "Jazz Singer" with Diamond is the fourth rendition of that tale, following Al Jolson's 1927 version, Danny Thomas's movie in 1952 and a made-for-TV production with Jerry Lewis in 1959.

(Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.)