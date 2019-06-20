A 68-year-old woman who was found dead inside a storage unit Wednesday in Akron has been identified as Mary Kay Wohlfarth.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Coventry Township man, Michael J. Olson, 35, on murder charges Wednesday.

Wohlfarth's family members had reported her missing. Hr body was later found inside the storage unit on East Tallmadge Avenue near North High School in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Wohlfarth was an antiques dealer who was well known among antique dealers in the community. She sold items at a local antique mall.

Olson had been seen driving Wohlfarth’s 2012 Kia Sedona, which was reported missing, Akron police said. Sheriff’s detectives also charged Olson with grand theft auto.

