WOOSTER — A Wooster man on Tuesday was convicted of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled girl about 10 years ago, charges that came to light when he applied for a job with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nathan Hoyle, 28, of the 2500 block of Montclair Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, his attorney John Johnson Jr. said Wednesday. In exchange for Hoyle’s guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge against him, one count of rape, a first-degree felony.

Prosecutors reached the plea agreement after consulting with investigators and the victim’s family, Wayne County Prosecutor Dan Lutz said Wednesday.

“This plea agreement was approved after assessing various potentially problematic legal issues if the case went to trial, and also after consultation with the victim’s family and the investigating agency, the Wooster Police Department,” Lutz said in an email.

Johnson declined to comment on the case further because Hoyle is awaiting sentencing. Court records show that Common Pleas Judge Mark K. Wiest postponed Hoyle’s sentencing pending the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Hoyle faces a maximum sentence of six-and-a-half years in prison, Lutz said.

According to the indictment in the case, the assault took place sometime between January 2008 and July 2009, when Hoyle was 17 and 18 and the girl was 13 and 14.

Wooster police began investigating Hoyle on Nov. 6, 2017 after the highway patrol contacted the department, police Assistant Chief Scott Rotolo said. The patrol informed Wooster police that Hoyle, who was applying for a job as a trooper, said during a background investigation that he had sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled girl in 2009, Rotolo said.

Wooster detectives began investigating, and eventually spoke to Hoyle, Rotolo said.

“Mr. Hoyle indicated he had been a friend of the family and admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the victim,” Rotolo said in an email. “He was also fully aware at the time of the offense that the victim was a juvenile and is mentally disabled.”

Patrol Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan said Hoyle submitted an application to become a trooper in February 2017. Hoyle was “permanently disqualified” Jan. 8, 2018, following a polygraph exam, Cvetan said.

