A 22-year-old Akron man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest following a traffic stop at 7:32 a.m. June 12 on U.S. Route 224.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it seized 92 grams of methamphetamine worth about $7,500.

Troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra for speeding and noticed a passenger "made several furtive movements," the patrol said. The patrol accused him of putting a baggy of white powder in his mouth after being asked to exit the vehicle.

A search revealed drug paraphernalia and the drugs, the patrol said.

Dannie Yeager was taken to the Summit County Jail on the charges. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.