Mother Nature finally stopped the rain Friday so the Northeast Ohio community could recognize one of her most vibrant comeback stories: the Cuyahoga River.

The water may have been roaring, but that didn’t stop kayakers Don Howdyshell of Cuyahoga Falls and Ross Crocker of Peninsula from delivering a torch to the Chuckery Area of Akron’s Cascade Valley Metro Park on Friday.

The Akron stop was part of Xtinguish Torch Fest, a passing of a torch along the 100-mile river to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 fire on the river in Cleveland that sparked a national environmental movement.

“My parents instilled in me that if you find a place that you love, always try to make it better than you found it, and I believe that's what everybody has been doing for the last 50 years is making the river better than they found it,” said Howdyshell, the official torchbearer between Cuyahoga Falls and Akron and race coordinator for the annual whitewater Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race, now in its fourth year.

"Carry on that tradition for all the future generations, and the Cuyahoga River will continue to grow and thrive in every aspect,” he added during the ceremony, which included proclamations from representatives of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro declaring Friday Cuyahoga River Homecoming Day.

The Torch Fest started in Geauga County, where the river starts, on Wednesday with a Native American water blessing. It made a stop in Kent on Thursday. Before it got to Akron, the torch stopped in Cuyahoga Falls.

After it left Akron, it continued on to Peninsula and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Breckvsille. Torch Fest ends in downtown Cleveland, incorporated into Share the River’s standup paddleboard race, canoe and kayak celebration Blazing Paddles at 1 p.m. Saturday.

"The whole purpose behind the Torch Fest was really to bring our entire watershed in solidarity around each other, really show the Cuyahoga River as the economic driver, the social driver, the recreational driver that it is,” West Creek Conservancy Xtinguish Chair Peter Bode said during a ceremony on the riverbank Friday. “It's something that we can all connect to. It's the one thing that everyone on this 100 miles can connect to."

The Akron stop also coincided with the city’s Cuyahoga River Homecoming. Each year, Akron usually celebrates the Blue Heron Homecoming, an environmental festival to recognize the birds that returned to the river as its water quality improved.

Akron Waterways Renewed program manager Pat Gsellman said the “once declared dead” river now includes more than 60 different species of fish, freshwater mussels and supporting bug communities, “which is just unbelievable,” he said.

This year, the celebration was renamed the Cuyahoga River Homecoming to recognize the 50th anniversary of the 1969 fire.

“You feel connected to the earth through the river. It just has a presence,” Akron City Council Ward 1 Councilman Rich Swirsky said. “It doesn't just give us water, but it brings a lot of things to our lives, our minds, our feelings. Our existence is enriched by having a strong and healthy river.”

Akron is in the midst of a massive $1.2 billion sewer project to stop untreated wastewater from overflowing into waterways, including the Cuyahoga River, the Little Cuyahoga and the Ohio & Erie Canal.

As the city works to keep the river clean, others continue their restoration efforts, including Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Summit Metro Parks.

Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King said the park district is restoring 5,000 feet of the river on the grounds of the former Valley View Golf Club the park district bought in 2016, and the final phase of a decade-long restoration project on one of the river’s tributaries in Twinsburg’s Liberty Park is wrapping up.

King said although much work has been done to restore the Cuyahoga River since 1969, there’s still much left to do.

After the removal of the Brecksville dam this year, the most dramatic transformation planned for the river will be the $70 million removal of the Gorge dam between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls in Gorge Metro Park. The removal, which is expected to reveal the buried waterfall for which Cuyahoga Falls is named, is slated for sometime in the early 2020s.

Cuyahoga River activist Gary Whidden, who’s advocated removing the Gorge dam for years, compared the Cuyahoga Valley to the human body.

“The Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad have become the backbone to revitalize tourism in Northeast Ohio,” Whidden said. “The Cuyahoga River Water Trail will become its artery, and the restored Cuyahoga River Gorge will become its heart."

Whidden was set to carry the torch from Cascade Valley Metro Park to its next stop in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Patricia Trap, acting regional director of the Midwest region for the National Park Service, called the river the park’s “crowning jewel.”

“There is hope in a comeback story and the restoration of a scarred landscape,” she said. “The Cuyahoga River is a little river with a big story."

For more information on Cuyahoga River events this weekend, including in Cleveland, go to xtinguishcelebration.com/torch-fest, cuyahoga50.org, sharetheriver.com/events or burningriverfest.org.

