A second Siberian musk deer fawn has been born at the Akron Zoo less than a year after the first — Alina — was born.

The zoo said Little Bucky was born May 22 at 1¾ pounds. He remains with his mother, Anastasia, in an indoor room.

His father, Vlad, roams the zoo’s musk deer habitat.

The zoo said Little Bucky currently weighs in at just over 4¾ pounds.

Musk deer are small, weighing on average 15 to 35 pounds as adults. They are known for their kangaroo-like faces and the large canine teeth on the males, which gives a fang-like appearance.

Siberian musk deer are currently vulnerable to extinction due to poachers hunting them for their musk glands to use in perfumes and traditional medicine.

The Akron Zoo participates in the Siberian Musk Deer Species Survival Plan, working to establish a genetically-diverse population in zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning June 29, admission is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $10 for children (ages 2-14).

Children under two are free and parking is $3. Discounts and coupons are not available on special events days. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.