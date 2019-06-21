The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 15-year-old who was riding his bike and was struck and killed by a motorcyclist Friday morning in Akron.

Earlier Friday, Akron police asked the public to help them find identify the boy.

A spokesman for the medical examiner's office said Friday afternoon that the child's name is being withheld pending notification of a family member. Fox 8 Cleveland reported that the boy is from Copley, and said his mother contacted authorities after seeing reports about the crash.

According to a police report, the collision south of downtown Akron's central business district, took place about 10:30 a.m. The motorcycle rider sustained head injuries.

A witness told police three motorcyclists were traveling westbound in the inside lane of West Bartges Street approaching LaSalle Drive. This stretch of road is part of a marked detour for anyone trying to reach Interstate 77 northbound from downtown.

The teen was riding the bike westbound on West Bartges in the inside lane. The first two motorcycles changed lanes to pass the bicyclist, but the third motorcycle struck the boy — who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man from Akron, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time and the accident remains under investigation. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or next of kin for the child. If you have pertinent information, contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101.