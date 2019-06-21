BARBERTON — Mayor Bill Judge is asking the state to step in and help the community that has been impacted by major flooding, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

The mayor is writing a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine seeking assistance.

"We need help here, not so much on the cleanup, but for future events," Judge told the television station. "We need state and federal help whether it's dredging, whether it's projects or programs. We need some help to alleviate and mitigate flooding."

Barberton, along with other Northeast Ohio communities, has been overwhelmed with flooding. The recent rains have flooded basements, washed out roads and forced some people to use boats to get to their homes.

