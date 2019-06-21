AVIATION

Castle breaks ground

at site of new hangar

Castle Aviation has started building its new hangar at the site of the former 356th Bomber Group and Whiskey Ranch restaurants at Akron Canton Airport.

The groundbreaking on Thursday will consolidate the air freight and charter service business’s operations now in several buildings at the airport. When completed, the new facility will be the second largest building at the airfield.

Plans call for using part of the former restaurant for offices and the creation of a 50,000-square-foot storage hangar. Castle Aviation, established in 1986, has been at Akron Canton Airport since 1999.

Goodyear tires to equip

new Airbus jet series

Goodyear is going to have its tires on the new Airbus twin-engine A321XLR jet that was recently introduced at the Paris Air Show.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said Friday it has been conditionally selected to provide its Flight Radial tires as main and nose landing gear for the new aircraft.

The Akron tire maker says its Flight Radial is one of its most advanced aviation products that incorporates Goodyear Featherweight Alloy Core Bead Technology and strong, rigid tread belts with enhanced rubber that offer dimensional stability, longer service life and increased cut resistance.

The A321XLR is a longer-range version of the Airbus A320neo, or new engine option, family first introduced in 2010. The XLR version is expected to go into service in either 2021 or 2022 and be able to fly 4,500 nautical miles.

REAL ESTATE

Stouffer Realty opens

new office in Copley

Stouffer Realty has opened a new office in Copley at 3538 Ridgewood Road. This is the Northeast Ohio firm’s eighth office.

Kelly Folden is the Copley office team leader. The six agents at the office are Tammy Belvin, Michelle Conte, Kim Eubank, Sarrah Honroth, Nicole Lee and Marnie MacKay.

With the addition of this new office, Stouffer Realty said it now has more than 185 agents and specialists.

FURNITURE

Flexsteel plant closure

stuns Arkansas town

City officials in Harrison, Arkansas, say they were taken by surprise by the announcement that furniture-maker Flexsteel Industries Inc. will shut down its plant there, leaving more than 100 people jobless.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says he learned of the pending closure Wednesday through a federally required notice known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Harrison Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Bob Largent says the announcement came as a surprise and that plans are being made to help Flexsteel workers, including a job fair planned next month.

Jackson said Flexsteel will close the plant during August, leaving 109 employees without jobs.