COLUMBUS — When JobsOhio Board chairman Jim Boland resigned a few months before the end of his term, he suggested in a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine that the governor had played a heavy hand in the selection of the economic development nonprofit’s new president and new board chairman.

But the new chairman, Robert Smith, said elected officials earn the right to make such decisions, just as Gov. John Kasich did before DeWine, and that DeWine’s involvement reflects the governor’s pursuit of people who can make the nonprofit development agency successful and more open and transparent.

JobsOhio had long faced criticism by some of the state’s top elected officials and the media for a lack of transparency.

The brainchild of Kasich, the former two-term Republican governor, JobsOhio was exempted from public records laws when it was created and also moved beyond a public audit by the state auditor’s office. It is funded by a long-term lease of the state liquor sales operation and profits.

A new attitude about transparency, said Smith, is reflected in the fact that the most recent board meeting was live-streamed online on Monday and the new JobsOhio president, J.P. Nauseef, has drafted a set of transparency guidelines for the organization.

“The governor’s message is for a better communication approach,” Smith said. “We all three agree — the governor, me and J.P. — that we need to tell our story better. The people of Ohio need that. Instead of looking for ways to not be transparent, and protect ourselves under our bylaws, we need to look for ways to be open and transparent. ”

Smith, a partner and market leader for the Cleveland office of Cerity Partners, a financial services company, said he knows and respects Boland, but they have very different philosophies about how JobsOhio should function.

Smith said that Boland’s frustration appears rooted in a belief that JobsOhio should operate just as it did under the previous administration’s philosophy — that the agency should be more private than public, and more closed than open.

Boland, who had served as chairman since JobsOhio’s creation in mid-2011, wrote in the letter obtained by The Dispatch that the handling of the personnel decisions “played a role in my decision to step down early.”

“JobsOhio’s success has been a direct result of its being a private, nonprofit, apolitical organization organization with a board of directors that is actively involved in all important decisions,” he wrote to DeWine.

“I feel it’s important to express my concern that the traditional, time-tested process of selecting board members and leadership was circumvented most recently,” Boland wrote on April 11.

That process involved current board members giving Kasich recommendations for new board members, but Smith said DeWine did not seek that input.