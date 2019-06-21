The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on Friday released a list of priests and other clergy accused of sexually abusing children, including 22 whose names had not been disclosed in earlier diocesan notices.

At least seven of the newly added men had been stationed at Akron-area parishes at some point in their careers, and another is accused of abusing a child in Summit County after leaving the ministry.

Many on the list are deceased.

A committee assembled by the diocese has determined that the accusations against the clerics were “more likely than not to be true.”

The list on the diocese’s website — dioceseofcleveland.org/healing — represents a continuation of an effort that began in 2002.

That year, the diocese started publishing the names of clerics who were accused from 2002 forward. The names were not compiled in a list. Rather, they were posted on the website as the information became available.

Friday, in a letter posted on the diocese’s website, Bishop Nelson Perez noted that last year he told diocesan staff to compile the names of the accused clerics “in a more accessible format and to conduct a review of diocesan records relating to any allegations of child sexual abuse against a diocesan priest or deacon.”

The review and compilation of the list — which includes the names of 29 clerics whom the diocese previously publicly named — was done “in the spirit of honesty, and completeness, thoroughness and in the service of justice and healing,” Perez said in an interview Friday.

”While the updating of this information is certainly an occasion of profound sadness, inasmuch as it reminds us of the great harm experienced as a result of sexual abuse, may it also be an occasion for healing and a step towards restoring trust in the Church,” the bishop said in his letter.

The 2002 move to begin publicly naming accused clerics began the same year that then-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason led an inquiry by a grand jury that listened to evidence involving 1,019 alleged victims and 496 alleged offenders.

The newly disclosed priests who served at Akron-area parishes at some point are:

• The Rev. John Jacoby, ordained February 28, 1953, deceased; served at St. Mary’s in Akron.

• The Rev. Daniel McBride, ordained April 28, 1951, deceased; served at St. Barnabas in Northfield.

• The Rev. John Mueller, ordained May 23, 1959, deceased; served at St. Bernard in Akron.

• The Rev. Donald Rooney, ordained June 9, 1979, deceased; served at Sacred Heart in Wadsworth.

• The Rev. Joseph Seminatore, ordained May 31, 1969, permanently removed from ministry; served at Holy Family in Stow and St. Francis de Sales in Coventry Township.

• The Rev. John Wittreich, ordained May 31, 1947, deceased; served at St. Andrew in Norton and St. Bernard and St. Paul in Akron.

• The Rev. Anthony Schuerger, ordained June 11, 1977, on administrative leave pending further investigation of the allegation by the diocesan Review Board; served at Immaculate Conception in Akron.

The list also names the Rev. Joseph Williams, ordained May 31, 1969, who is accused of abusing a boy in Summit County in the 1980s after he left the ministry.