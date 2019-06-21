HIRAM — A $100,000 gift recently made to Hiram College by David and Janet Dix will be used to renovate the Pendleton House, an 1800s century home that houses the history department. The renovation project is part of the college’s boutique fundraising campaign, Vision 20/20.

The Dix gift will fund exterior repairs to the Pendleton House, one of the many historical homes that line Hiram’s rural campus and house academic departments, complete with intimate classrooms, faculty offices, and “parlor” gathering spaces.

“Lined in a row, these historical buildings are home to many of the college’s humanities programs,” college Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Jennifer Schuller said in a prepared statement. “We see this space and the buildings that have long occupied it as the primary location for the School of Arts, Humanities, and Culture. Accordingly, we will label the section of newly renovated historical homes as ‘Humanities Row,’ and it will serve as one of the first stops on admission tours.”

Janet Dix has served on the Hiram College Board of Trustees since 2006, and was on the college’s Board of Visitors from 2004-06. She was a member of the Hiram College Women’s Council from 2007-18 and is still active on the Lindsay-Crane Center for Writing and Literature Advisory Board. In 2004, the couple were recognized for their growing leadership on campus and were inducted into the Garfield Society, the highest honor Hiram College can bestow upon an individual.

David Dix is the former publisher of the Record-Courier.

Renovations to the Pendleton House will be completed this summer. Other donor-funded improvements in science labs, instructional space, residence halls, the library, and the theater are scheduled this summer. Collectively, these improvements total more than $3 million.