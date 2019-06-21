A 35-year-old Coventry Township man pleaded not guilty Friday during his arraignment in Akron Municipal Court in the death of a 68-year-old woman whose body was found in a storage unit.

Michael J. Olson is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with murder and theft.

His next appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 10 in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Summit County sheriff’s deputies arrested Olson Wednesday. Police say he confessed to killing Katie Wohlfarth.

Wohlfarth’s body was found Wednesday in a storage unit that Olson rented on East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood. Wohlfarth also rented a storage unit there.

Police say Olson was a handyman. Wohlfarth, a well-known antiques dealer, had told family members she was having a handyman stay at her home for a few days.