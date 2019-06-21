Third in a three-part series. Read the first and second parts of the series on Ohio.com.

CUYAHOGA FALLS — When Cuyahoga Falls Mayor and native Don Walters was growing up, the Cuyahoga River that ran through the city was “smelly,” with orange foam.

He called it “an embarrassment.”

Over the decades of improvements to the river since the 1969 fire, including two dams in Cuyahoga Falls coming down in 2013, the city has embraced the river running through its downtown.

“Now, it's a huge asset,” Walters, 55, said. “We want to promote the river, which helps promote our downtown, which helps promote our whole city, which is what I'm all about.”

When the city was founded more than 200 years ago, its settlers chose the location because of its proximity to the river and waterfalls that could eventually provide hydroelectric power.

But the two dams built about 100 years after the city was founded — the nearly 10-foot-tall Sheraton Mill Dam near Broad Boulevard and the 11-foot LeFever Powerhouse Dam north of Portage Trail — slowed the water, making parts of it nearly stagnant.

About 100 years after they were built, the dams came down in a $1 million project, revealing whitewater that attracts kayakers from across the country each spring for the Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race and River Fest. The fourth annual festival was in April.

Those kayakers then stay to shop, eat and spend time in the city.

"It's really a boon to the economy,” Walters said, adding the whitewater is "not for the faint of heart” and “very, very dangerous for the average person.”

As the water quality and the river overall has improved — and after Cuyahoga Falls reopened Front Street to vehicle traffic last summer after 40 years as a failed pedestrian mall — businesses have popped up to encourage people to get out and enjoy the river.

Several businesses sit along the riverfront, including HiHO Brewing Co., Missing Mountain Brewing Co., Burntwood Tavern and Beau’s on the River. The city also has several parks and access points along the waterway.

In the region, the Cuyahoga River Brewery Trail, 18 craft breweries along the waterway from Kent to Akron to Cleveland, features a special beer called I Paddle Around IPA to help support the new Cuyahoga River Water Trail.

“The water's a magnet,” Walters said.

Kayaking on river

Moneen McBride, 31, of Cuyahoga Falls, runs Burning River Adventures, a kayaking company on the river based in Cuyahoga Falls.

She lives on the river with her husband of nearly seven years and Falls native, Brad, and their three children, including their 4-year-old son who can paddle the river on his own and calls it “easy.”

They moved into their house about eight years ago.

“Before the dams came down, the river was high and brown all the time and did have, unfortunately, a smell to it,” McBride said.

The family mostly canoed on the river and eventually got into kayaking, opening Burning River in 2015.

"It's a tribute to the history of the river because it has come so far,” McBride said of the name.

The business started with 10 single kayaks and a canoe but now has more than 100 boats. A second location opened last year — Mahoning River Adventures, near Warren, with nine employees between the two locations.

There are three different trip lengths — short, middle and long — ranging from 2 to 6.5 miles and one to three hours, with prices ranging from $20 to $50 depending on the boat and trip length.

During the week, trips are offered several times a day. On the weekends, trips run hourly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The business operates from May to September, staying open in October if the weather cooperates.

Customers meet at Water Works Park by the boat launch, which is the ending point for the trips, before being shuttled up to their launch point. Customers can book trips at paddletheriver.com.

McBride estimated Burning River put 4,000 people on the river last summer, with thousands more getting on the river through other liveries or on their own.

"You used to only see a small handful of people on the river,” McBride said. “Now you see hundreds of people on the weekends out enjoying the river.”

McBride, who routinely helps clean up the river, said she thinks more people are using it because they’re learning how clean and safe it’s become, with wildlife like turtles, geese, ducks, muskrats and eagles returning over the years.

“There's still people to this day that have a negative connotation toward the Cuyahoga, but there's really no reason to because it is so much cleaner,” she said.

Float the River

TJ Mack, 28, and Savannah Snyder, 25, both of Cuyahoga Falls, started inner tube company Float the River last month.

Because of the weather, they’ve only been able to operate three days. But they’ve already had more than 1,000 customers.

Mack and Snyder went to high school together near Steubenville but reconnected several years later on social media and started dating.

Mack lived in Texas for five years working as a crane operator, while Snyder attended the University of Akron, where she’s currently in graduate school, studying analytical chemistry.

On weekends in Texas, Mack would float on a river there with friends. When he moved to Akron to be closer to Snyder in 2017, he looked for something similar but couldn’t find anything.

“That's kind of where the idea was born,” Mack said, adding, “This needs to be accessible for everybody because it's so much fun.”

Snyder wasn’t on board at first, but after she went out on the river in a tube, “I was like, there's no reason for anyone not to like this,” she said.

Customers meet at the Blue Parking Garage on Old Town Loop in Cuyahoga Falls, where they register and pay the $20 cost. They’re shuttled to Brust Park in Munroe Falls, where they get on the river for a leisurely two-hour float to Water Works Park in the Falls. They’re then shuttled back to their cars.

As long as the weather cooperates, the company, which has 700 tubes, offers trips from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with groups of 10 or more able to book trips on weekdays. Walk-ups are accepted, but customers are also encouraged to book trips online at floattheriver.net.

Customers can get $2 off their first beer at HiHO or Missing Mountain or a free small butter-flavored popcorn from Metropolis Popcorn by showing their wristband.

“We're just trying to keep them in the area, keep them spending money, help the local economy,” Mack said.

That’s something Walters and other city officials appreciate.

But Float the River isn’t a party on the water. Mack and Snyder don’t allow any disposable containers or alcohol on the river — no single-use plastics, plastic bags, aluminum cans or glass bottles. They sell waterproof bags and other equipment to customers.

They’ve also planned river cleanups.

Snyder said when they first began discussing the business idea, people told them “you better bring a fire extinguisher,” referencing the river’s fiery past.

But Snyder said they try to educate people, explaining “that’s not the case anymore.”

Mack added there’s a lot of national attention on the river right now because of the 50th anniversary of the fire, including a New York Times article and American Rivers naming it “River of the Year” this year.

“We hope that this isn't just a one-year thing,” Mack said. “This is a beautiful asset that we have in our backyard, and just because it's year 50, year 51 should have the same hype around it.”

Contact Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.