Goodyear is going to have its tires on the new Airbus twin-engine A321XLR jet that was recently introduced at the Paris Air Show.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. said Friday it has been conditionally selected to provide its Flight Radial tires as main and nose landing gear for the new aircraft.

The Akron tire maker says its Flight Radial is one of its most advanced aviation products that incorporates Goodyear Featherweight Alloy Core Bead Technology and strong, rigid tread belts with enhanced rubber that offer dimensional stability, longer service life and increased cut resistance.

“Goodyear’s Flight Radial Tires will be an excellent fit for the new Airbus A321XLR and we look forward to serving as a supplier of this impressive aircraft,” Dan Smytka, Goodyear’s president of off-highway businesses, said in a news release.

The A321XLR is a longer-range version of the Airbus A320neo, or new engine option, family first introduced in 2010. The XLR version is expected to go into service in either 2021 or 2022 and be able to fly 4,500 nautical miles.