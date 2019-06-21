HUDSON — Council has asked Downtown Phase II developer Joel Testa to come up with scaled-back plans for the Downtown Phase II project, asking him to return July 9 with options that would decrease the number of offices and residences, eliminate the parking structure and add green space.

In addition, council wants to determine how changes would impact the land’s value, city communications manager Jody Roberts said.

At its meeting Tuesday, council discussed reducing the density of development of the Downtown Phase II project, possibly by 36 percent, which could eliminate the need for a $6 million parking structure, according to Roberts.

She said council asked for Testa’s input regarding the frequently heard citizen concerns, including density of housing and offices, and asked him to return July 9 with plan options for council’s review.

The current proposal calls for 138,000 square feet of office space, 73 to 75 town homes, 50 condominium flats above businesses and a 250- to 300-space parking structure. The project is being developed by Testa Companies in conjunction with the city, and is eyed for the area of Morse Road and Owen Brown Street.

Some of the ideas for scaling back the project include eliminating about 9,000 square feet of office space and about 20 apartment units planned for an area north of Owen Brown; converting some of the three-story office buildings into two-story buildings, which would reduce the amount of office space; incorporating more green space into the project; and having only residential structures north of Owen Brown.

Voters narrowly opposed moving forward with the plan at an advisory election last month and council invited the public to provide input on the proposal at a series of public meetings.

Roberts said council members expressed their concerns about finding the right balance between downscaling the overall project, and still being able to pay for the city’s costs with money generated from the development, without having to dip into general fund money.

Scaling down the number of homes and offices would decrease the value of the land and potential income and property tax revenue, both needed by the city to pay for its portion of the project.

Council is not interested in paying for improvements directly out of the general fund which could impact other city services, Roberts said.

After that review, city staff will provide calculations regarding how those changes in land value would impact funding for the city’s portion of the project. To move forward, the new plan would go through further review and approval by Planning Commission, the Architectural and Historic Board of Review, council, and other regulatory bodies before becoming a reality.

A video of the discussion is available at www.hudson.oh.us/814/Council-Agendas-Minutes-Videos.

Velocity expansion approved

To finance an expansion of the Velocity Broadband System, council on Tuesday approved an additional $450,000 bond issuance to pay for the purchase and installation of equipment. The vote was 4-1, with council member Beth Bigham dissenting. Mayor David Basil noted that since the legislation received only four affirmative votes, it would not take effect for 30 days.

Velocity Broadband, which is owned and operated by the city of Hudson, has provided high-speed internet service to city businesses since 2015. During the past few months, Velocity has started offering the service to residents who live along the existing fiber lines.

The city previously sold $3.4 million in bonds to pay for Velocity expenses. As of March, all but $141,359 of that money had been spent, according to city officials. Council in March approved Velocity’s new business plan, which included providing an additional $450,000 to the previous $3.4 million bond issuance.

Roberts said Velocity is hoping to add 48 customers located along the existing fiber path this year. She said the money will be used to install splice closures, splicing, drop cables, customer premises equipment and optics, and pay for the installers and professional services. The equipment would be installed as Velocity receives signed contracts from new customers.

Installations will occur throughout the city, according to Roberts.

