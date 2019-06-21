A suspected impaired driver swerved off Interstate 77 in Green Thursday and slammed through an exterior wall into a patient room of Summa Health's emergency room, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The room was occupied by a female patient and her husband who had to be treated for unspecified injuries from the crash, according to a press release.

At 2:45 p.m., callers to 911 reported a white Acura was swerving in the southbound lanes on I-77 near Arlington Road. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle had driven off of the interstate, down an embankment, through a fence, and into the Summa building, a standalone emergency medical facility.

Deputies identified the driver of the 2014 Acura as a 37-year-old Canton man, but have not released his name. Suspected drugs were located in the vehicle. The driver was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital. He is facing charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the release said.





