Members of the Little Tikes family — including founder Thomas G. Murdough Jr. — gathered at the Hudson company Friday to celebrate the world renowned toy brand's 50th year.

Present and past employees were treated to tours of the company's product museum and attended a ceremony honoring Murdough, who founded the company in 1969 and invented its Cozy Coupe toy auto. Workers reminisced over tables piled with photographs from over the years, and children and adults alike tried out big and small toys from throughout Little Tikes' history.

Murdough sold the company to Rubbermaid Inc. in 1984 and stayed aboard at Little Tikes through 1989; in 1991 he founded competitor Step 2 in Streetsboro.

In 2006, Little Tikes was sold to MGA Entertainment Inc. of Van Nuys, Calif.