NORTH CANTON — Police are seeking help in finding the person who vandalized Northwood Elementary earlier this week.

Lt. Doug Cardwell said someone, or possibly multiple people, broke 22 windows along the backside of the school building at 1500 School Ave. NE and tore the siding and shingles off a nearby storage shed. The vandalism, which caused $23,000 in damage, occurred either late Monday or early Tuesday morning, he said.

Cardwell said it appears the vandal used some type of instrument, such as a hammer, to break the windows as no rocks were found at the scene. It appears no entry was attempted into the school or the shed, he said.

He also said it appears the vandal was not interested in the storage shed’s siding for scrap as it was left behind.

The school does not have cameras along the outside of the building but police have contacted neighbors to see if anyone might have a camera that caught the vandal crossing their backyard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the department’s tip line at 330-966-3633.