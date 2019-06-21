David Gilmour raises

$21.5 million in auction



An auction of David Gilmour's guitars has raised a lot of "Money" — to combat climate change.

Christie's auction house says it raised $21.5 million Thursday, selling off more than 120 guitars owned by the Pink Floyd guitarist, singer and songwriter. Proceeds went to ClientEarth, a nonprofit fighting climate change.

The items included guitars by Fender, Rickenbacker, Ovation, Gibson, C.F. Martin and Gretsch, including guitar cases, a banjo and amps.

A black Stratocaster — dubbed the "Black Strat" — was the top item and was snatched up for $3,975,000, a world record for a guitar at auction.

Gilmour tweeted: "We need a civilized world that goes on for all our grandchildren and beyond in which these guitars can be played and songs can be sung."

'Fixer Upper' hosts plan

'retail village' in Texas

Former "Fixer Upper" hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines have introduced a $10.4 million plan to expand on the popular shops they operate in their Texas hometown of Waco.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports there will be a new "retail village" at the Magnolia Market at the Silos featuring more shops, a relocated historic church, a whiffle ball field and other attractions.

Construction is already underway on a portion of the development in downtown Waco. Magnolia draws an estimated 30,000 visitors a week.

The plan submitted to the city envisions the project as an "economic catalyst" for Waco.

The couple was made famous by HGTV's "Fixer Upper" home improvement show, which ended last year.

It was announced in April that the Gaineses will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network next summer.