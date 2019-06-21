AURORA
Nvr Inc, to Roger N And Linda L Vernick, 80 Lakeland Way, $388,800
Nvr Inc, to Joseh E And Sharon A Fernandez, 95 Lakeland Way, $413,100
Shields Debbra F Trust, to Laura M And Frank M Gronowski, 155 Lookout Pt, $488,900
Mullins Denise W Trust, to Deanna And Larry Buchanan, 560-24 Russet Woods Ln, $366,000
Robert F Knowles, to Rudolph W Schonitzer, 190 Sandover Dr, $245,900
Joan And George Ducas, to Steven M Smith, 795 Windward Dr, $270,000
Walter G And Theresa A Maxwell, to Palumbo Robin G Trust, 785-32 Windward Dr, $460,000
BRIMFIELD
Pleasant Lakes Of Ohio LLC, to Michael T And Rupali P Wandling, 4559 Creekside Dr, $124,100
William And Karen Sauders, to Edward J And Kimberly J Lambacher, 441 Roland Hills Dr, $345,100
Isabell Dailey, to Repasky Realty LLC, Sunnybrook Rd, $100,000
Nvr Inc, to Sherry L Tyson, 2340 Sweetberry Cir, $312,500
DEERFIELD
Grace Works LLC, to Christopher And Monica Mcquiston, 2400 Mcclintocksburg Rd, $153,000
HIRAM
Susan L Jones, to Christopher D And Vicki L Williams, 6783 Hinsdale St, $212,000
KENT
Karen A Grinnell, to Joseph A Sheets, 707 Ivan Dr, $142,900
Van Q Le, to Balazs Family Trust, 331 High St, $25,000
PALMYRA
Jack R And Lori L Walden, to Steven S And Renee L Croley, 10216 Whippoorwill Rd, $165,000
Anita L Pahls, to Gavin Wince And Patricia L Beal, 9107 Yale Rd, $255,000
RANDOLPH
Andrew G Wages, to Jay And Brok C Plymale, 2311 State Route 44, $45,000
RAVENNA
Simon Snelleberger, to Barbara Robinson, 445 King St, $60,000
ROOTSTOWN
Nvr Inc, to Elizabeth A Hickman, 2697 Green Hl, $172,000
Hsbc Bk Usa Na 2006-fm1, to Robert And Deborah I Walker, 3748 Herriff Rd, $181,100
Ellebruch Thomas Trust, to Bryan L And Emily A Bowman, 4730 Rootstown Rd, $230,000
Martin J Cannistra, to Gary L And Marie E Mcmillen, 4053 Ruby Run Dr, $410,000
James S And Carol S Letvin, to Martin J And Gina O Cannistra, 4083 Ruby Run Dr, $487,500
SHALERSVILLE
Joanne F Fisher, to Gina Maglionico, Work Rd, $230,000
STREETSBORO
Secretary Of Hsng & Urban Dev, to Brian R Mancini, 1270 Vantage Way, $100,350
Nvr Inc, to Rupal And Archana Bandi, 1462 Mclean Ave, $83,500
SUFFIELD
Patrick M And Mary A Flynn, to Loren And Brenda Stayer, 1178 Glenview Dr, $165,000