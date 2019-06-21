AKRON

Man found guilty in

rape of disabled woman

A 34-year-old Akron man was convicted by a Summit County jury this week of breaking into a disabled woman’s home and raping her.

A jury found Jesse Williams of Morningview Avenue guilty of rape, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

Retired Judge Janet Burnside, who was appointed to handle the case, will sentence Williams at 9 a.m. July 29.

Prosecutors said Williams forced his way into the home of a 62-year-old woman on Dec. 3 and demanded money. When she refused to give Williams any money, he dragged her into a bedroom and raped her. Following the assault, Williams then attempted to clean up evidence of the crime. After Williams left, the woman went to a neighbor, who called police.

During the investigation, officers discovered Williams had attempted to break in to a nearby apartment 11 days later.

WMMS radio personality

charged in hit-skip crash



A Cleveland radio personality has been charged with a hit-skip violation and operating a vehicle under the influence following a crash Wednesday on U.S. Route 224 and George Washington Boulevard in Akron.

Jeffrey Hadzinsky, 31, of Lakewood, who goes by the name "Nadz" on the show "Rover's Morning Glory" on WMMS (100.7 FM), was charged in Akron Municipal Court after the crash. He also faces charges of having a suspended driver's license and failure to control.

Police say Hadzinsky struck the mirror of a Ford Ranger around 6:30 a.m. and then hit the back of a Dodge Ram while driving east on Route 224.

Police said he tried to flee the scene and then abandoned his damaged vehicle in the road.

Police said he ran from the vehicle into a nearby gas station restroom.

Witnesses led police officers to where Hadzinsky was hiding, according to authorities.

The other motorists involved in the crash were not injured.

Hadzinsky's arraignment in Akron's traffic court was Friday on the misdemeanor charges, and the case is pending. Three of the four counts are first-degree misdemeanors requiring a court appearance.

GREEN

Car hits waiting room

of Summa Health ER

A suspected impaired driver swerved off Interstate 77 in Green on Thursday and slammed through an exterior wall into a patient room of Summa Health's satellite emergency department, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The room was occupied by a female patient and her husband, according to a news release. Both were treated for unspecified injuries from the crash.

At 2:45 p.m., callers to 911 reported a white Acura was swerving in the southbound lanes on I-77 near Arlington Road. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle had driven off of the interstate, down an embankment, through a fence and into the Summa building, a standalone emergency medical facility.

Deputies identified the driver of the 2014 Acura as a 37-year-old Canton man, but have not released his name. Suspected drugs were located in the vehicle. The driver was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital. He is facing charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the release said.

STREETSBORO

Injured motorist dies

after dump truck crash

A man has died after a crash between a car and a dump truck on Route 14 at Page Road in Streetsboro on Friday, according to Mayor Glenn Broska.

The man was trapped in his car and was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, where he died, Broska said.

The call came in about 10:19 a.m., according to police. The eastbound lanes on Route 14 were closed until about 3 p.m. because of the crash.

Streetsboro Police Department, Streetsboro Fire Department, Mantua-Shalersville Fire Department, Ravenna Township Fire Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.