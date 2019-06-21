Akron rockabilly legend John Seli is enjoying a career resurgence in his 80s with international acclaim and a new song, and it’s a little hard for him to believe.

“I haven’t recorded in 50 years,” he said. “Here I am an old man still writing songs.”

The 83-year-old guitarist was an original member of Bill Allen and the Back Beats, a 1950s Akron trio that was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in Nashville in 2012.

Seli and singer Bill Allen Snivley, a fellow graduate of Ellet High School, co-founded the group as Bill and Johnny, and they later rounded out the combo with Coventry Township drummer Dean Hanley. Seli, who lives in Suffield, is the sole surviving member.

The band enjoyed a regional hit with “Butterfly,” which was recorded in Cleveland for Eldorado Records under the name Bill Allen and the Keynotes, and landed a spot on the Rock-A-Billy Spectacular tour starring Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran, George Hamilton IV, Buddy Knox and Johnny Burnette.

Under the name Bill Allen and the Back Beats, the group released “Please Give Me Something,” a song written by Seli and Snivley and recorded in 1957 in Akron’s WCUE studio for the Imperial label. A big hit on local radio, the song became a cult classic with a devoted following overseas, where fans bought rare copies of the 45 RPM single for as much as $600 apiece.

“I didn’t know it was popular in Europe,” Seli said.

On his 80th birthday in 2016, Seli was contacted out of the blue by British rockabilly guitarist Darrel Higham, who wanted permission to record and perform ”Please Give Me Something” with guest vocalist Robert Plant.

“I wasn’t even familiar with Robert Plant,” Seli admitted. “My kids were like: ‘Don’t you know who Robert Plant is? Don’t you know what an honor this is?’ ”

He had heard of Led Zeppelin, of course, and knew about guitarist Jimmy Page. Heck, he had even performed “Stairway to Heaven” a few times, but he didn’t recall that Plant was the legendary band’s singer.

Seli gave his blessing.

Covered for Higham's album “Hell's Hotel,” the song premiered in 2017 on the popular British TV series “Stella” (Season 5, Episode 7). Higham and Plant stayed close to the original single.

“It was a great nostalgic feeling,” Seli said of hearing the new version. “I thought back to when Bill and I recorded it. Robert Plant did it the same way we did it.”

Seli is honored that his old song found a new life and said he will continue to play music “as long as I can stand up.” A lifelong Catholic, he plays guitar in a contemporary choir during Sunday Mass at St. Joseph in Randolph.

In fact, he’s quite pleased with a new song he’s recorded, “Behind the Rolling Stone,” which debuted this month on 91.3 The Summit.

“It’s about the Crucifixion,” Seli said.

Long process

He worked on the rockabilly-style song for about three years and wrote the lyrics from the perspective of Jesus.

“I walked in on a Sunday, saw an old friend in the street,” he sings. “Someone called my name out, laid palms at my feet. Come Monday, things were changing. By Tuesday, they looked grim. Welcome to the city of Jerusalem.”

Seli recorded the song in January at Central 8 Studios in Norton. Nathan Doutt, the studio owner, engineered the track, and Brian Raglow and Pat Fischer produced it.

The song features Seli on rhythm and lead guitars, Brian Parsons on drums, Matthew DeRubertis on bass and Stephen “Tebbs” Karney on pedal steel.

After listening to the playback, Seli said his immediate reaction was: “Oh, my gosh. How good that sounds. These guys really know what they’re doing.”

With its chugging guitars and plaintive vocals, the song invites comparison to another Johnny.

“I love when people say it sounds like Johnny Cash,” Seli said.

More to do

He hopes the song will find airtime on contemporary Christian stations and dreams of getting back in the studio to record more songs and maybe even an album.

“I’m from the old days when they made 45 RPMs,” he said.

To listen to “Behind the Rolling Stone,” go to https://bit.ly/2x5JCFl.

Seli’s fellow musicians have launched a drive to get him back in the studio.

“We are running a fundraising campaign and any proceeds will go towards recording more of John’s music,” Raglow said.

To contribute to the effort or hear the original version of “Please Give Me Something,” go to https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/new-music-by-bill-allen-the-backbeat-s-guitarist .

Seli is surprised and humbled to experience this renewed interest in his work. It’s bittersweet, though, that Snivley and Hanley aren’t around to enjoy it, too.

“I wish that the rest of my trio could be there,” he said. “They would never believe it.”

