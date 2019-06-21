A Cleveland radio personality has been charged with a hit-skip violation and operating a vehicle under the influence following an accident last week on U.S. Route 224 and George Washington Boulevard in Akron.

Jeffrey Hadzinsky, 31, of Lakewood, who goes by the name "Nadz" on the show Rover's Morning Glory on WMMS (100.7 FM), was charged Friday in Akron Municipal Court. He also faces charges of suspended driver's license and failure to control.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reported that Hadzinsky struck the mirror of a Ford Ranger and then hit the back of a Dodge Ram while driving eastbound on Route 224. Police said he tried to flee the scene and then abandoned his damaged vehicle and ran into a nearby gas station restroom, the television station said.

Hadzinsky recently admitted on the air that he was arrested for using heroin and is a heroin addict. He was off the program for several weeks recently while in a rehab facility.