A man has died after a crash between a car and a dump truck on Route 14 at Page Road in Streetsboro on Friday, according to Mayor Glenn Broska.

The man was trapped in his car and was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, where he died, Broska said.

The call came in about 10:19 a.m., according to police. The eastbound lanes on Rotue 14 were closed until about 3 p.m. because of the crash.

Streetsboro Police Department, Streetsboro Fire Department, Mantua-Shalersville Fire Department, Ravenna Township Fire Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.

No further details were immediately available.