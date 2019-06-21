CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — Two trucks collided late Thursday morning on state Route 21 just south of Clinton Road, totaling both vehicles and causing only minor injuries.

The vehicles, a dump truck and a box truck, also narrowly missed striking two people who were outside of a pickup truck parked on the right side of the road.

“They were extremely fortunate, both of them,” Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Jim Donohue said. “It just missed them both by inches.”

All three vehicles were in the northbound lanes of Route 21, also known as Great Lakes Boulevard, when the crash occurred shortly before noon. The box truck was in the right lane, merging left to leave room for the pickup truck, when the dump truck rear-ended it, Donohue said. The box truck then struck the pickup truck before hitting the rock wall on the side of the road. The dump truck, which was hauling sand, crossed the grassy median, traveling into the southbound lanes of Route 21 before hitting the rock wall on the west side of the road.

The driver of the dump truck, Keith Clay, 47, of Canton, admitted to speeding, and was cited for assured clear distance, Donohue said.

The driver of the box truck, Denny Lykins, 56, of Cleveland, was cited for not wearing his seat belt, Donohue said.

Both men sustained only cuts and bruises, and were transported to hospitals in Akron.

The two occupants of the pickup truck, a father and son from Macedonia, were not injured. They had pulled over to the side of the road because one of them was feeling sick, Donohue said.

One lane in each direction of Route 21 was closed for several hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

