KENT — First responders pulled at least one person out of fast-moving Cuyahoga River in downtown Kent this morning and again asked people to stop using the rain-swollen waterway.

Police and firefighters needed two rescue boats to eventually reach one woman clinging from what appeared to be a downed tree branch, a witness reported. The woman, who apparently had been kayaking, was in the water at least 30 minutes. The first rescue boat got stuck by a downed tree and had to be rescued itself after a second boat reached the woman about 11:10 a.m.

Information on her condition was not immediately available, but she hugged one of her rescuers shore.

"At this time we are requesting people to stay off the river due to high water & swift currents," Kent police tweeted a short time later. "Until the water recedes we are requesting that you stay off the Cuyahoga River at this time."

A group of kayakers was rescued from the Cuyahoga River in Kent Wednesday, and all made it to shore safely with the help of the Portage County Water Rescue Team.

That was the second such rescue this month, and prompted warnings from Kent Fire Chief John Tosko about water safety with the river levels so high.