The doctors in Boston told Lamise ElBetar not to have any expectations when they began their first treatment in January.

ElBetar, 34, a University of Akron graduate student, was born with a condition called a venous malformation. The mass of intertwined veins and muscle causes the lower right side of her face and the majority of her lips to protrude.

Lamise (pronounced Lah-meese) went to Boston Children’s Hospital in hopes of reducing what she calls her “facial difference.”

Doctors there injected her face and lips with a solution to shrink the veins, but it also caused her to initially swell. Her lips went numb and she had bleeding blisters. She and her younger brother, who came from Egypt to care for her, stayed in Boston for nearly a month.

During the initial days, Lamise remembered what a doctor told her: “We are going to make you worse to make you better."

"That really helped me," she said.

“After the swelling went away, I started to notice the color first, then I started to notice the size,” Lamise said. Her lips have lightened from a dark purple to a pink and gotten smaller. A large purple bulge on her cheek has flattened and faded.

They are small but encouraging steps for Lamise.

When she first came to the University of Akron three years ago from Egypt for her MBA in strategic administration — the first of two master’s degrees she would pursue — Lamise and her family had given up hope of treating her condition after failed attempts when she was younger.

But a group of UA professors and community members rallied around Lamise. They formed Team Lamise and started a GoFundMe account (www.tinyurl.com/TeamLamise).

Lamise was featured in a two-day Beacon Journal series in November chronicling her positive attitude and challenges she has encountered from the facial difference. Medical treatments could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and it was unclear what Lamise’s limited international student medical insurance would cover.

Her story touched many in the community, who sent cards and donations. Lamise took many of the cards she received from community members with her to Boston to keep her encouraged. Team Lamise so far has raised $67,000.

Lamise's brother, Mohammed, quit his engineering job in Egypt so he could go to Boston in January, April and for future visits to care for his sister in a rented room paid for by Lamise, her family and friends. The second treatment in April wasn’t as successful because doctors reduced the solution's concentration to try to reduce the side effects, including the blisters. While there were no blisters, the weaker solution didn’t have much impact on her face, Lamise said. Doctors will return to the stronger solution in September when Lamise will return for her third treatment. The doctors said they have no clear plan for treatment, but their hopes are to try injection treatments for a year to a year and a half to reduce her lips and cheeks before possibly performing surgery.

But surgery will never completely remove all of the issues on Lamise’s face because the jungle of veins makes it too dangerous.

“The surgery would be focused on my lips … and make it more of a natural look,” said Lamise. “It’s not going to be perfectly like any other person, but still.”

Lamise also is taking an oral medicine similar to chemotherapy each month to try to shrink the malformation.

Lamise had to drop out of two classes this spring because her January stay in Boston overlapped with the beginning of the semester.

She must finish the classes to complete her second master’s degree in supply chain management. However, the classes are only offered in the spring, so Lamise will register next spring to graduate and maintain her travel visa.

This spring, she started an internship with FedEx Custom Critical in Green. She is using the money she earns to pay for an off-campus apartment she recently moved into after she spent the spring in the dorms, paid for by a UA donor after hearing about her story. Lamise also will pay for her spring classes so Team Lamise funds can focus on medical costs. After she graduates, her visa can be extended for optional training for three years. She also is considering a PhD program in Boston to allow her to be closer to the hospital for future medical procedures and to pursue her passion with nonprofits.

Lamise’s FedEx supervisor, Joe Reedy, whose department ships temperature controlled pharmaceuticals internationally, said he asked for Lamise on his team when he saw her business background. She will be helping find efficiencies in bidding processes.

“From the minute that we met, she is just a shining light,” said Reedy. “She has a contagious energy and draws on her entire environment.”

Her internship runs through August and could be extended through mid-December.

Lamise has been excited to work for FedEx. When she first met Reedy, she told him she knew FedEx’s special division had transported Egypt’s King Tut artifacts for an international tour.

It turned out Reedy’s team had worked on that project.

Lamise said she’s so impressed with the diversity in the workplace, especially its women employees, including the company’s local CEO, Virginia Addicott.

Lamise said she has been so touched by the outpouring of love and support from the Greater Akron community since sharing her story.

“My challenge is actually not having a facial difference. It’s more about having a struggle or challenge in your life and how to be able to overcome it and not being imprisoned by it,” she said. “You might be imprisoned by your body image — you might feel like you are fat or the color of skin you don’t like … but feeling like you are overcoming this challenge and not making people judge you and making you feel bad for something you have no control over, I think that’s what people related to.

“People might see me not as beautiful by society’s standards, but for me, I really believe that I’m beautiful. It doesn’t depend on what people say or see. It depends on what I’m saying or seeing.”

