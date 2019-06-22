There was no handicapping from the Daily Racing Form on Saturday for this Akron dash.

No morning line.

No trifecta wagering.

The odds were even that any one of these yellow rubber ducks could break free from the flotilla and haphazardly swim away with top honors at Cascade Locks Park, just north of downtown by the Mustill Store Museum.

The annual races have nothing to do with Akron’s minor-league baseball team, the RubberDucks, which plays in a stadium about a mile away from where these rubber ducks race.

They’re instead a tradition of the Cascade Locks Park Association, a nonprofit group that works to preserve and promote the heritage along Locks 10-16 of the Ohio & Erie Canal.

Beth Leipold, operations manager for the park association, said this week the Duck Derby races have been an annual tradition for the group for about 16 years.

After the Akron Aeros renamed themselves the RubberDucks in 2013, the parks group reached out to the baseball team for a possible collaboration, but so far nothing has worked out, Leipold said.

The duck races, she said, began in the waters of Ohio & Erie Canal off West North Street near Howard Street. But they’ve since moved onshore. The ducks now compete in temporary, water-filled tracks set up on land next to the canals.

Betting on a single duck cost $5. Betting on a five-pack of ducks cost $20.

The races — there are four — usually draw about 100 people.

But organizers were hopeful for more this year because the races Saturday coincided with the summer solstice.

Events — yoga, pet adoption, bee house making, bubble wands and more — were scheduled from 1 to 11 p.m. at the park.

Detention — a rock band that premiered at the 2016 PorchRokr music festival in Highland Square when they were in middle school — was scheduled to play the afternoon duck races, with Rubber City Ukes and the Acid Cats playing through the night.

