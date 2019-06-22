A fundraiser featuring tickets to national touring bands among other items is being held this Wednesday to help raise funds for Lamise ElBetar's medical expenses.

The fundraiser will be held 5-8 p.m. at Rockne’s at 7 Merriman Road in Akron. A live auction will be held at 7 p.m. and raffle tickets are available for a variety of baskets, including concert tickets and other experiences. Tickets are not needed to attend the event.

Tim Gill of Cuyahoga Falls read the Beacon Journal’s two-day series about Lamise in November and wanted to help.

Gill, who retired as vice president from GBS, a local label-making company, worked for the former Sunrise Security when he was younger. Over 15 years, he became personal friends with musicians and bands working concerts at Blossom and the former Richfield Coliseum, among other places.

“I met the current members of Team Lamise and offered to launch a community fundraiser at Rockne’s, reaching out to my network to help this wonderful young woman,” he said.

Gill didn’t just reach out to band managers. In some cases, he reached out to band members and sent them the story about Lamise. Doc McGhee, manager of Kiss, donated a package that will be featured in the live auction, which includes two tickets to the Kiss Farewell Tour in Cincinnati, a picture with the band and signed action figures.

The band Lady Antebellum donated two tickets and passes for a concert in Las Vegas, and Akron’s Chima Travel donated airline tickets.

Raffle baskets include tickets to Blossom for Rascal Flatts and Peter Framptom, lunch and golf on Firestone Country Club's famous South course for two, a dinner and movie basket and handmade scarf and headband from Lamise's mother and Egyptian pharaonic artifacts.

Lamises’s medical costs could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bills from the two Boston procedures have not yet been finalized. It’s at least $40,000 from January with April’s bills expected to be the same. She received some aid from the hospital and is applying for more.

So far, Team Lamise has raised $67,000.

Lamise’s international student insurance company also went bankrupt in December, leaving her scrambling to find new insurance. The new insurance is more limited and may not cover the cost of her treatments.

She also has started medication that is similar to chemotherapy that costs her about $100 a month. A local Summa physician will care for her. It's unclear if it will be covered by insurance, though the doctor has said he is willing to offer discounts.

Gill doesn’t have a goal in mind to raise. He organized a similar event last year for a cousin with medical issues and raised $50,000.

Lamise calls Gill her “guardian angel.”

She also can’t believe famous band members were touched by her story.

“I have never in my life thought my story would touch anyone’s life who doesn’t look like me. I didn’t think my challenge would be something people could relate to,” she said.

